Mummified body found in garage

Investigators will try to determine the age, gender and cause of death of a mummified body found face down in the back seat of a car in a Detroit garage.
An autopsy by a University of Michigan anthropologist is set for Tuesday.
The Detroit Free Press reports the body was discovered by a man interested in buying the property.
He spotted it in a car.
Authorities describe the remains as a skeleton dressed in pants, shirt and a sweater.
Police say tenants who lived at the home told officers they never entered the garage because the property owner told them they couldn't use it.
