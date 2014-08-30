Mummified body found in garage

By Don Bishop

Investigators will try to determine the age, gender and cause of death of a mummified body found face down in the back seat of a car in a Detroit garage.

An autopsy by a University of Michigan anthropologist is set for Tuesday.



The Detroit Free Press reports the body was discovered by a man interested in buying the property.

He spotted it in a car.

Authorities describe the remains as a skeleton dressed in pants, shirt and a sweater.



Police say tenants who lived at the home told officers they never entered the garage because the property owner told them they couldn't use it.