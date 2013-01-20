Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

Multiple Tulsa murder suspects get trial dates

Murder happened at Mohawk park last year

View Larger
Handcuffs
Handcuffs

Related

Ohio State student murdered by newly paroled sex offender, police say
Woman kills husband with antifreeze, pleads guilty to murder charges
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

We have updated information regarding a brutal killing back in October of 2016, at Mohawk Park. 

Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Becky Johnson says Alejandro Guzman and Jose Flores-Nolasco pleaded not guilty recently and their trial is scheduled to begin in June. 

"It's pretty standard to plead not guilty at this stage of the game," Johnson said.  "Especially, if you're going to set it for trial."

Investigators believe Adan Banuelos was the one who fatally killed Wilmer FLores.  His trial date hasn't been set yet.

Jennifer Lopez waived her right to a jury trial.

KRMG will continue to update the story as their court cases go forward.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 