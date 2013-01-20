Multiple Tulsa murder suspects get trial dates

By Michael Purdy

We have updated information regarding a brutal killing back in October of 2016, at Mohawk Park.

Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Becky Johnson says Alejandro Guzman and Jose Flores-Nolasco pleaded not guilty recently and their trial is scheduled to begin in June.

"It's pretty standard to plead not guilty at this stage of the game," Johnson said. "Especially, if you're going to set it for trial."

Investigators believe Adan Banuelos was the one who fatally killed Wilmer FLores. His trial date hasn't been set yet.

Jennifer Lopez waived her right to a jury trial.

KRMG will continue to update the story as their court cases go forward.