Posted: 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Multiple teenagers arrested for alleged Facebook threat

They reportedly threatened school officials

School supplies
Morgan/Flickr
School supplies

By Michael Purdy

Stillwater, Okla. —

Three teenage boys were taken into custody this week after reportedly making poor choices on Facebook Live.

An Oklahoma City newspaper reports Stillwater police became aware of five videos on Facebook Live featuring the teenagers.  The videos allegedly show the suspects threatening to shoot two school officials, while also threatening to beat another. 

We do know two of the teenagers are students.  The third is said to be a former student.

KRMG will continue to update the story as more information comes into the newsroom. 

