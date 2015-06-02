Multiple people arrested during sobriety checkpoint

By Michael Purdy

Members of area agencies took part in a campaign to end DUIs.

The sobriety checkpoint was conducted late Saturday night and into Sunday morning near 8th and Cincinnati. Tulsa police say 246 vehicles were checked between 10 p.m. and 2:30 a.m.

"Members of the Tulsa Police Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Oklahoma ABLE Commission, and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office participated in the enforcement, TPD said. "The effort resulted in 7 DUI arrests, 126 citations issued, a felony drug arrest, a felony warrant arrest, and a misdemeanor drug arrest."

As is the norm, all numbers are preliminary.

The sobriety checkpoint was paid for by a grant from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.