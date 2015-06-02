Multiple people arrested during sobriety checkpoint

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:00 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
Members of area agencies took part in a campaign to end DUIs.
The sobriety checkpoint was conducted late Saturday night and into Sunday morning near 8th and Cincinnati. Tulsa police say 246 vehicles were checked between 10 p.m. and 2:30 a.m.
"Members of the Tulsa Police Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Oklahoma ABLE Commission, and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office participated in the enforcement, TPD said. "The effort resulted in 7 DUI arrests, 126 citations issued, a felony drug arrest, a felony warrant arrest, and a misdemeanor drug arrest."
As is the norm, all numbers are preliminary.
The sobriety checkpoint was paid for by a grant from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}