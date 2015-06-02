Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 7:00 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

Multiple people arrested during sobriety checkpoint

Police also issued several citations

View Larger
DUI checkpoint
DUI checkpoint

Related

Beggs man dies 8 days after head-on collision
Man makes citizen's arrest in Tulsa after subduing suspect
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

Members of area agencies took part in a campaign to end DUIs.

The sobriety checkpoint was conducted late Saturday night and into Sunday morning near 8th and Cincinnati. Tulsa police say 246 vehicles were checked between 10 p.m. and 2:30 a.m.

"Members of the Tulsa Police Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Oklahoma ABLE Commission, and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office participated in the enforcement, TPD said.  "The effort resulted in 7 DUI arrests, 126 citations issued, a felony drug arrest, a felony warrant arrest, and a misdemeanor drug arrest."

As is the norm, all numbers are preliminary.  

The sobriety checkpoint was paid for by a grant from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 