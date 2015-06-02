Multiple agencies conduct DUI checkpoint

By Michael Purdy

Members of area agencies took part in a campaign to end DUIs.

The sobriety checkpoint was conducted late Saturday night and into Sunday morning near East Independence and North Sheridan. Tulsa police say 189 vehicles were checked between 10 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.

"The effort resulted in 12 DUI arrests, over 250 citations issued,1 stolen vehicle recovered, 1 firearm arrest, 13 misdemeanor warrants, 1 felony warrant, 2 misdemeanor drug arrests and 1 transporting open container citation," Tulsa police said. "All activity statistics are preliminary at this time."

The sobriety checkpoint was paid for by a grant from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.