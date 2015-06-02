Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:00 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017

Multiple agencies conduct DUI checkpoint

KRMG's told 189 vehicles were checked

View Larger
DUI checkpoint
DUI checkpoint

Related

Dash-cam video shows pantsless DUI driver being arrested
Priest charged with DUI after running car into his church
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

Members of area agencies took part in a campaign to end DUIs.

The sobriety checkpoint was conducted late Saturday night and into Sunday morning near East Independence and North Sheridan. Tulsa police say 189 vehicles were checked between 10 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.

"The effort resulted in 12 DUI arrests, over 250 citations issued,1 stolen vehicle recovered, 1 firearm arrest, 13 misdemeanor warrants, 1 felony warrant, 2 misdemeanor drug arrests and 1 transporting open container citation," Tulsa police said.  "All activity statistics are preliminary at this time."

 The sobriety checkpoint was paid for by a grant from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 