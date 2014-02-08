Follow us on

Posted: 8:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016

Motorcyclist killed in two vehicle-crash

The other driver was not injured

By Michael Purdy

Okmulgee County, Okla. —

A 25-year-old Sapulpa man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Friday night.

The incident happened around 6:08 p.m., in Okmulgee County.

Oklahoma Highway patrol says Robert Smith-Frits was traveling southbound on US75.

"Vehicle-2 (Silverado) was traveling northbound attempting to turn westbound onto 261st St.," OHP said.  "Vehicle-2 entered the path of Vehicle-1 (motorcycle) and Vehicle-1 struck Vehicle-2." 

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.  KRMG's told the other driver was not injured.

The cause of the fatal collision is still under investigation.

