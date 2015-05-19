Follow us on

    Posted: 8:00 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017

    Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash

    No reports of any other injuries

    OHP Motorcycles
    Shelby Travis
    (File Photo)

    By Michael Purdy

    Oklahoma County, Okla —

    A motorcyclist is dead, following a five-vehicle collision on Saturday in Oklahoma County.  

    The crash happened around 1:05 p.m., on I35 southbound, in Oklahoma City.  

    "Vehicle-1 (motorcyclist, Ryan Samson) and Vehicle-5 were southbound on I35 at a high rate of speed," Oklahoma Highway patrol said.  "Vehicle 1 attempted to make a lane change to the inside lane striking Vehicle 2. Vehicle-1 departed the roadway to the left striking the ground at which point the driver was separated from Vehicle-1."

    From there, debris from the crash hit one car and the motorcycle hit another vehicle.  In all, five vehicles were involved.  

    Samson was pronounced dead at the scene.  There are no reports of any other serious injuries.  

