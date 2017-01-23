Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 4:32 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

Motorcycle rider arrested after police chase

TPD: Suspect had outstanding warrants for his arrest

View Larger
Joshua Pickett
Courtesy Tulsa County Jail
Joshua Pickett

By Don Bishop

Tulsa police get a motorcycle rider arrested after he's caught riding with no working tail lights at night.  

Tulsa police say 42-year old Joshua Pickett led police on a one mile chase.

He abandoned the motorcycle, but the police helicopter pilot was able to track his path.

The chase went from 11th and Utica to 2nd and Lewis around 12:10 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa Police Sergeant David Brice said, "Turns out he had some outstanding traffic warrants and he had a possibly stolen credit card on his person." 

