Mother allegedly allows pimp to traffic daughter

By Michael Purdy

It's a disturbing story out of Oklahoma City involving child prostitution.

Court records show 37-year-old Lucille Burley was charged this week with child neglect.

An OKC newspaper reports this comes after she allegedly knew about a pimp trafficking her 14-year-old daughter.

While being questioned, Burley admitted to dropping her child off at a restaurant and motel. However, it wasn't so she could be a prostitute.

Instead, Burley told investigators she thought her daughter was selling marijuana.

Investigators spoke with Burley's other children and one girl explained her mother did know how the victim was making her money.

"That sister was told to stay out of her sister's business, indicating that the victim's mother knew the money was coming from sexual acts," according to the affidavit the OKC newspaper received.

The pimp has been arrested and is at the Oklahoma County Jail.