More New England Patriots skipping White House visit

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017
By Steve Berg
A growing number of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are saying they're skipping the customary trip to the White House.
Shutdown Corner reports that Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, safety Devin McCourty, running back LeGarrette Blount, defensive end Chris Long, linebacker Dont’a Hightower and defensive tackle Alan Branch say they won’t go to visit Trump in the White House.
“I will not be going to the White House,” Blount told “The Rich Eisen Show,” via the Los Angeles Times. “I don’t feel welcome in that house. I’ll leave it at that.”
The rift has gotten a lot of attention because three of the Patriots' most visible leaders have voiced strong support, including quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichich, and team owner Robert Kraft.
