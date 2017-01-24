Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Updated: 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 | Posted: 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Mop-wearing man looking for eggs ‘terrified entire family'

He wouldn't go away

James Dizney Fields
James Dizney Fields (St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office)

By Cox Media Group

PORT ST LUCIE, Fl —

One Florida man proved Halloween is never out of season in Florida.

Police say James Dizney Fields, 58, of Port St. Lucie wore a mop on his head like a mask while banging on a neighbor’s door on Jan. 13, according to a TCPalm.com report.

According to a police report, when the neighbor opened the door, he saw the mop-adorned Fields and couldn’t understand him, so he closed and locked the door. Fields continued his door-knocking antics and added in some doorbell ringing with the end of mop.

The neighbor identified Fields as the man who “terrified his entire family,” police said.

When police found Fields and asked him what he was up to, he reportedly told officers: “I was short of an egg and needed eggs to make a cake.” Fields was arrested on a disturbing the peace charge. He remains in jail on $9,000 total bail from the Jan. 13 incident and charges from a previous unrelated incident.

