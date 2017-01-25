Montana bison slaughter blocked

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2015 file photo, bison stand in a corral at the Stephens Creek Capture facility in Yellowstone National Park in Montana. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has blocked the impending slaughter of hundreds of Yellowstone National Park bison over disease concerns until a temporary home can be found for 40 animals wanted by an American Indian tribe. (AP Photo/The Billings Gazette, Casey Page,File)

By Glenn Schroeder

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has blocked the impending slaughter of hundreds of Yellowstone National Park bison over disease concerns until a temporary home can be found for 40 animals wanted by an American Indian tribe.

Bullock prohibited the transfer of any Yellowstone bison to slaughter in a letter to park officials obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press.

The January 19 letter cited an executive order and was not previously publicized.

About 200 bison have been captured attempting to migrate from the park this winter. Federal and state officials have plans to kill up to 1,300 bison under a controversial disease control agreement.

Yellowstone Superintendent Dan Wenk said the 40 animals wanted by Montana's Fort Peck tribes faced possible slaughter because the park needs to clear space at the facility where they're being held.