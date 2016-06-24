Money being raised to build monument for Leon Russell

Leon Russell is shown during the NOLA, Texas Food & Music Festival at Cedar Park Center on April 3, 2016. SUZANNE CORDEIRO FOR AMERICAN-STATESMAN, 2016

The group wants to erect the 6-foot-tall, piano shaped granite marker at Memorial Park Cemetary at 51st and Memorial.

"Leon brought so much to the Tulsa community," organizer Teresa Knox told us. Russell, who went to high school in Tulsa, is credited for creating "the Tulsa sound," influencing musicians around the world.

Knox hopes the monument becomes a place to fans can gather to remember Russell. "I know people from all over the world will want to come to Tulsa, oeave their tributes, and really honor the legacy of this amazing artist."

Click here to learn more or mail your donations to:

MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY

ATTENTION: CINDY GIBSON

5111 S. MEMORIAL DRIVE

TULSA, OK 74145