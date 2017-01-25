Follow us on

Updated: 2:42 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 | Posted: 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Mom accused of taping toddler to wall in Facebook Live video

Tape even covered the child's mouth

Shayla Rudolph
Photo credit: Reynoldsburg Division of Police

By Cox Media Group

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio —

An Ohio mother was arrested Thursday after police were alerted to a Facebook Live video that appears to show a crying toddler taped to a wall.  

Shayla Rudolph, 18, was arrested Thursday morning by Reynoldsburg police and charged with felony abduction, according to WSYX in Columbus

The news outlet said it brought the Facebook Live video to the attention of authorities Wednesday. According to WSYX, the child's head and arms were taped to the wall, and tape covered his ankles and mouth.

WSYX reported that Rudolph can be heard in the Facebook Live video saying, "You've got the best mommy in the whole wide world." She continued, "Don't make me put more tape up there. Now, sit still. You can see the TV from right there. You be alright.

"You can't clean without them running around tearing up? Tape to them to wall. You can't cook ... because they're running around? Tape them to the wall." Rudolph reportedly went on to say, "Go ahead and call Children's Services now. They can go ahead and take 'em."

