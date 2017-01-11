Middle-schooler hospitalized after eating marijuana on school bus

By Cox Media Group

A Framingham, Massachusetts, middle school student was hospitalized Monday after he and another student ate a marijuana edible on the school bus, according to a letter released by Fuller Middle School.

School officials are trying to find out who brought the edibles on the bus and how to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Stacy Velasquez says her 12-year-old son was riding the bus to school Monday morning when he found a container of gummy bears that got him very sick. He called her crying.

"He said, 'I ate something.' I said, 'what did you eat?' He said candy. Where did you get it? He said he found it on the bus," Velasquez said. When she arrived at the middle school, she says he was in a trance-like state, barely able to speak. She rushed him to the emergency room, snapping a video of his behavior.

"Once the tox screen came back, they said they'd never seen this before in a child so small, like an overdose so to speak of marijuana, but basically it would run its course and he would sleep it off. And that's what he did last night," said Velasquez.

The district superintendent says they have no comment in regards to what happened, just that the police are now investigating. Though marijuana is now legal in the state of Massachusetts, it's not legal for anyone under the age of 21 to handle or ingest the drug.

"I would just like someone to make sure the school is doing their part and the bus drivers are doing their part to make sure the children get to and from school safely and that something like this doesn't happen to someone else's child," Velasquez said. "I think the teenager involved [should be charged], because right now, it's expected to be one of the high schoolers."

Velasquez said her son is doing fine, he's just embarrassed about what happened.

As for possible charges, police are looking through video taken on the bus to see who the edibles link back to.