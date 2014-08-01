Mexican eatery robbed during closing time

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:52 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
By Don Bishop
Tulsa police are searching for two suspects who robbed a restaurant near 51st and Yale.
Officers were called to the Qdoba near 5200 South Yale Avenue where two men had entered through the doors at 10 p.m. Monday.
Both men were holding guns when they robbed the restaurant as four employees were doing chores so that the store could close for the night.
A KRMG interview with Tulsa Police Sergeant Mark Ohnesorge revealed that "both (suspects) were black males early 20's. They were both covered up. One was a little bit taller than the other...but we don't have a lot of description on them."
The men took money and got away on foot.
No one was hurt.
