Memphis man gets ambushed in Tulsa

By Michael Purdy

A Memphis man has not had a kind introduction to the Tulsa area.

On Monday, he dropped a female friend off at an apartment near 31st and 145th. The victim tells us he went to lock the door, when four suspects ambushed him and demanded money.

"I just emptied my pockets and gave them everything I had," the victim said. "He grabbed the purse (belonged to female friend) and my phone."

Police report the suspects were all wearing masks. So far, they don't have a good description of the suspects.

The victim wasn't hurt during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.