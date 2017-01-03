Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News for NBC

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 07: Honoree Megyn Kelly attends The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Los Angeles at Milk Studios on December 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter )

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Fox News host Megyn Kelly will be leaving the network for a new gig with NBC News, the NBCUniversal News Group confirmed Tuesday.

"Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career," NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Andrew Lack said in a news release. "She's demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we're lucky to have her."

The move was first reported Tuesday by The New York Times. Citing unidentified sources briefed on the negotiations, the Times reported that Lack offered Kelly "a triple role in which she will host her own daytime news and discussion program, anchor an in-depth Sunday night news show and take regular part in the network's special political programming and other big-event coverage."

The network confirmed Kelly will anchor a new hour-long daytime program from Monday through Friday and a new Sunday evening news magazine show. She will also contribute to breaking news, political and special events coverage.

Details on the upcoming programs have not been announced, but NBC said additional information would be shared "in the coming months."

Check back for updates on this developing story.