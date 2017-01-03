Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News for NBC

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:16 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Fox News host Megyn Kelly will be leaving the network for a new gig with NBC News, the NBCUniversal News Group confirmed Tuesday.
"Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career," NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Andrew Lack said in a news release. "She's demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we're lucky to have her."
The move was first reported Tuesday by The New York Times. Citing unidentified sources briefed on the negotiations, the Times reported that Lack offered Kelly "a triple role in which she will host her own daytime news and discussion program, anchor an in-depth Sunday night news show and take regular part in the network's special political programming and other big-event coverage."
The network confirmed Kelly will anchor a new hour-long daytime program from Monday through Friday and a new Sunday evening news magazine show. She will also contribute to breaking news, political and special events coverage.
Details on the upcoming programs have not been announced, but NBC said additional information would be shared "in the coming months."
Check back for updates on this developing story.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}