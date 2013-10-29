Follow us on

Posted: 2:13 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

McAlester man is homicide victim in Albuquerque

Found beheaded, mutilated behind a store

View Larger
Crime scene tape
(Getty)

By Don Bishop

A McAlester man meets his fate during a job search in New Mexico.

Police say 42-year old Clifford Miller was found beheaded and mutilated behind an Albuquerque store over the weekend.

Miller had plans to find work in Albuquerque.

Miller was found nude and had been castrated.

Police are looking for any information about the killing.

