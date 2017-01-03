Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The holiday season has brought a religious revelation for followers of Mark Zuckerberg.
The Facebook creator announced on his social media account that he is an atheist no longer, The Telegraph and other media outlets are reporting.
Zuckerberg posted a Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah message recently.
Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah from Priscilla, Max, Beast and me!
The post prompted questions from followers as to whether Zuckerberg has returned to religion after years of not practicing and posting his religious beliefs as atheist.
Zuckerberg responded that he was raised Jewish, but didn't follow this upbringing after questioning what he called things. Now he said he thinks religion is important.
His wife Priscilla Chan is Buddhist, and he has praised the religion, The Telegraph reported.
Zuckerberg also met with Pope Francis last year to discuss bringing the internet to developing countries, The Associated Press reported.
