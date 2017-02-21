Follow us on

Posted: 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

Man who vandalized President Trumps Walk of Fame star is sentenced

Sentence includes three years probation, community service and costs to repair the damage

Man who smashed Trump star to pay damages, serve probation
FILE - This Oct. 26, 2016 file photo shows the vandalized Hollywood Walk of Fame star of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. An attorney for James Lambert Otis, who admitted causing the damage, says he pleaded no contest to felony vandalism Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. He was sentenced to three years of probation, 20 days of community labor and to pay $4,400 for the damage. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

By Glenn Schroeder

A man who destroyed Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been sentenced to three years of probation for vandalism.

An attorney for James Otis says he pleaded no contest to the felony Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Attorney Mieke ter Poorten says Otis agreed to pay $4,400 for the damage and attorney's fees and perform 20 days of community labor.

Otis used a sledgehammer and pickax to deface the star about a week before Trump was elected president.

Otis said he originally planned to the steal the star, sell it and give money to the 11 women who had said Trump groped them.

The star was for Trump's work on the reality show "The Apprentice." It has since been repaired.

