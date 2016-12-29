Man who created red Solo cup dies

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

You might not know his name, but you know his creation and a party isn't a party without it.

Robert Leo Hulseman is the man credited with creating the iconic red Solo cup, WCMH reported.

Hulseman died last week. He was 84.

According to his obituary, Hulseman started working at his father's Solo Cup Co. at the age of 18. His career spanned 60 years and he worked his way up to become president and CEO before retiring.

Not only did Hulseman develop the red Solo cup, he also developed the "traveler lid."

Hulseman died Dec. 21.