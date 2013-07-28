Man uses baseball bat to damage police car

By Don Bishop

A Tulsa police patrol car is attacked while the officer is on duty inside the car.

The attacked happened around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday.

TPD Sergeant August Terbrock said the officer was transporting a suspect to jail when the attack occurred.

"While stopped at a stop sign in the area of 4900 North Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard an unknown subject struck his car with a baseball bat."

The officer could not give chase because he had a prisoner in the car.

The suspect has not been located.