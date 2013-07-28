Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 5:24 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

Man uses baseball bat to damage police car

TPD: Officer, prisoner inside vehicle during attack

View Larger
Tulsa Police logo
Tulsa Police logo

By Don Bishop

A Tulsa police patrol car is attacked while the officer is on duty inside the car.

The attacked happened around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday.

TPD Sergeant August Terbrock said the officer was transporting a suspect to jail when the attack occurred.

"While stopped at a stop sign in the area of 4900 North Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard an unknown subject struck his car with a baseball bat."

The officer could not give chase because he had a prisoner in the car.

The suspect has not been located.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 