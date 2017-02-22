Man urinates outside Tulsa County strip club

By Michael Purdy

It appears a 37-year-old Sapulpa man didn't get the memo that striping should only happen inside the club.



The incident happened on Tuesday, outside of the Secrets Gentleman's Club on Charles Page Blvd.



Tulsa deputies report a female left the club and was sitting at the end of the lot, when Jerrod Moore approached her.



"Walked past her and pulled his penis out of his pants, in plain view of the public," deputies said. "Proceeded to pee in front of her."



The woman went back inside the club and called for help.



When deputies arrived at the scene, it didn't take them long to find Moore.



"Jerrod was located at the bar next door," deputies said.



He has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a count of indecent exposure.





[Information from arrest and booking report]