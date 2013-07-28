Man shot twice after answering knock at door

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:39 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
By Don Bishop
It's no help when police hear this after a shooting: Tulsa Police Captain Eric Nelson said, "The victim and other witnesses were not very cooperative during the investigation."
Someone had knocked on the door, but then the two suspects outside asked for the victim and that's when the man was shot twice.
"He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries."
A witness said the suspects were a heavyset black male and a heavyset black female.
The shooting happened Tuesday night about 6:20 near 1300 North St. Louis Avenue.
