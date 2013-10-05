Man shot to death in Stillwater, two others wounded

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:17 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2017
By Don Bishop
A shooting leaves a man dead in Stillwater.
Two other people were wounded during a shooting inside a residence there.
Stillwater Police Department Capt. Kyle Gibbs says in a statement that the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Gibbs says a distraught caller told authorities that a body had been found at the residence and an ambulance was needed.
Officers found three adults with gunshot wounds, and all were transported to a local hospital.
We're told Christian Thomas Peck died at a hospital.
A second victim was listed in stable condition after being transferred to an Oklahoma City hospital for follow-up treatment.
The third victim was treated and released.
Investigators believe the victims were attending a gathering or small party when the shooting occurred.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}