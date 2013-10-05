Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 3:17 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2017

Man shot to death in Stillwater, two others wounded

Police: Victims attending a gathering or small party when shooting occurred

View Larger
Hand gun
Getty Images
Hand gun

By Don Bishop

A shooting leaves a man dead in Stillwater.

Two other people were wounded during a shooting inside a residence there.
   

Stillwater Police Department Capt. Kyle Gibbs says in a statement that the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Gibbs says a distraught caller told authorities that a body had been found at the residence and an ambulance was needed. 
   

Officers found three adults with gunshot wounds, and all were transported to a local hospital.  

We're told Christian Thomas Peck died at a hospital.   

A second victim was listed in stable condition after being transferred to an Oklahoma City hospital for follow-up treatment.

The third victim was treated and released.

Investigators believe the victims were attending a gathering or small party when the shooting occurred.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 