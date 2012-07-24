Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 2:43 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

Man shot to death near Claremore

Suspect surrendered to Rogers County deputies

View Larger
Rogers County Sheriff's Office
Staff
Rogers County Sheriff's Office

By Don Bishop

A man surrenders in Rogers County after telling dispatchers he had shot two people.

We're told Michael Munday shot Cody Thompson and another man during an argument east of Claremore near a trailer on New Year's Eve.

Thompson died, but the other victim was taken to the hospital.  

Deputies are still investigating.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 