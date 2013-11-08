Man shot on 11th Street

By Don Bishop

A victim is recovering at the hospital while police look for the shooter.

The victim told investigators that he was walking across East 11 Street near South 107 East Avenue around 11:40 p.m. Sunday when a driver stopped.

There was a short conversation before the shot was fired.

"The victim had been shot one time in the back," TPD Corporal R. W. Solomon said.

"The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition."

The shooter drove away northbound on the Mingo Valley Expressway.

No one has been arrested.