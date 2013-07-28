Man seeking directions is armed robber

By Don Bishop

A man saying he needs directions turns out to be an armed robber.

The victim had parked his car and headed for his residence at Shoreline Apartments near 9800 East 21 Place about midnight Thursday morning when the man who had asked for directions displayed a gun.

The victim handed over his wallet, cell phone and cash.

The robber left in a silver four-door car.

Both men were Hispanic.

Tulsa Police Sergeant Stephen Florea said, "I know Hispanics are very often targeted as victims for robberies just because they are less likely to call police and report it."

There were no injuries.