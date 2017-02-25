Man robs south Tulsa business

By Michael Purdy

Officers are investigating an armed robbery at a south Tulsa CVS.

The call went out around 1:56 a.m., at the 71st and Yale location.

"He basically pulled out a firearm and then demanded money," police said. "He emptied two registers. Then he fled out the door in an unknown direction."

Nobody was hurt during the robbery.

The suspect is said to be a white male, 5 ft 10 and he was wearing a dark hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.