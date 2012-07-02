Follow us on

Posted: 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

Man robs QuikTrip while accomplice stands guard

TPD: Suspect took money from register

QuikTrip
By Don Bishop

A man robs a Quiktrip convenience store while his buddy stands guard at the door.

The man who entered the store helped himself to the money.

TPD Captain Malcolm Williams said one of the black males "reached over and took the money out of the cash register and fled the store westbound."  

Both men left on foot at the same time.

"They're still at large. We ask that if anybody has any information about this crime that they call Crime Stoppers (at 918-596-COPS) or 911."

The store at 3008 East 11 Street was robbed about 1:35 a.m. Wednesday.

A police helicopter and numerous officers searched the area, but the suspects got away for now.

