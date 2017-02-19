Man reportedly stops theft attempt, gets busted for drugs

You never know what you're going to see at area Walmarts.

The latest example happened at the location on West Kenosha Street in Broken Arrow, on Friday.

Cody Cullison was reportedly spotted filling up a shopping cart inside the store and taking it to the exit. However, he left the cart at the front of the business and walked outside.

He was quickly approached by officers near his car and police found a knife on him. Cullison was arrested after officers found a meth pipe on him.

While being questioned, Cullison was chatty.

"The suspect admitted he was contemplating stealing the merchandise in the cart, but left it inside the store," police said. "The suspect further admitted he was a meth user."

Officers then searched his vehicle and recovered a buffet of drugs. Police say they found meth, cocaine, heroin and pills.

He now faces numerous drug-related charges.

[Information from arrest and booking report]