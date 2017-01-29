Man reportedly gets assaulted, 'not likely to survive'

By Michael Purdy

A 57-year-old Tulsa man was taken into custody on Saturday, in connection with an assault earlier this month.

The incident reportedly happened back on Jan. 16th, near East Pine and North Peoria.

Investigators were able to speak with multiple witnesses about the allegedly assault. Police say more than one witness told them Donald Cowans kicked the victim in the head multiple times.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he "is not likely to survive."

Cowans was more than willing to speak with investigators about the incident.

"Admitted to being involved in a 'boxing match' on the day (the victim) was taken to the hospital," police said. "Donald claims that (redacted name) started the fight and that he only kicked (the victim) in the legs, not in the head."

Cowans has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a count of assault with intent to kill.

