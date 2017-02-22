Man pleads not guilty in local sex abuse case

By Michael Purdy

We told you back in August about a 38-year-old man accused of sexually abusing 11 different victims.

Tulsa County court records show Brian Campbell was in court on Tuesday, where a not guilty plea was entered for him.

The district attorney's office says they're ready to seek justice.

"This is a complicated case," district attorney's office said. "We welcome the challenge."

It's complicated because the case involves four different households and four mothers who have all been taken into custody for either allowing abuse or child neglect.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 30.

KRMG will continue to update the case as more information comes into the newsroom.