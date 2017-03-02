Follow us on

Updated: 10:10 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017 | Posted: 5:00 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017

Man out for jog attacked by coyote

Animal growling as he bit

Coyote in Roswell, Ga.
WSB-TV/Cox Media Group

ROSWELL, Ga. —

A man is recovering after being attacked by a coyote Monday morning in Roswell, Georgia.

Bill Goff said that he was out for a run when the animal attacked.

"I looked down and grabbed him by the neck and pushed down. Trying to get him off the leg. And then when I got him pinned down I realized it wasn't a dog. It was a coyote," Goff said. WSB-TV obtained pictures taken by emergency personnel after the attack. The coyote is clearly visible.

"I've been jogging for five years, never imagined that I would be taken down by an animal, least of all a coyote," Goff said. "He was growling when he was biting on my leg."

A bandage remains on Goff's leg where the coyote bit him. While a neighbor called 911, Goff pinned the animal to the ground for 20 minutes until help arrived.

"I had him pretty well dazed. I was choking him pretty tightly. I didn't want to let go and have him bite me again," Goff said. Goff said Roswell police and animal control both told him that coyote attacks are extremely rare in the area.

