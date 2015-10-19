Man offers student candy at bus stop

By Michael Purdy

Sand Springs investigators are looking for a man who offered candy to a 13-year-old girl, while she waited at a bus stop Monday morning.

Police report the man stopped in middle of the road in front of her, but the girl did the right thing and refused to go over to him.

Parents and grandparents we spoke are spooked by the incident.

"It's very concerning," one resident said. "No one should approach a child that doesn't belong to them."

The man reportedly didn't stop there. He then went and parked in a nearby parking lot and just sat there until the school bus arrived.

He's said to be driving a red Ford Expedition.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Sand Springs Police Department.