Man makes it easy for Tulsa officers to arrest him

By Michael Purdy

A 45-year-old man was taken into custody twice on Wednesday after he drove with a woman to a Tulsa police station.



KRMG has learned Joe Bogan Jr. wanted the woman to drop a protective order against him. His plan didn't work too well.



Police tell us the woman went inside the station and asked for help.



"She immediately notified them that he's out there and that she does have a protective order against him," police said. "That there was a gun inside the vehicle."



Officers went out to the vehicle and recovered a BB gun under the seat, large knives, Oklahoma IDs, several stolen credit cards, stolen mail and meth.



Bogan managed to escape custody a short time later and ran for two blocks. Eventually, he was subdued and booked into the Tulsa County Jail.