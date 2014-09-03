Man looking for love gets beaten, robbed

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
Online dating can be dangerous.This holds true for women and men. Tulsa investigators are looking for a duo who robbed and beat a man at a south Tulsa apartment. Police report the victim met an unidentified woman online. When he went to meet her near 71st and Riverside, he was attacked by her accomplice. One resident we spoke to says this is why online dating is too dangerous for her."You don't know who is out there," the resident said. "They might act nice on the phone. Then you meet them and they might kill your (cuss word)."The incident reportedly happened back in October, but the victim just reported the crime recently. Investigators believe there may be more victims out there. A description of the suspects hasn't been released. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
