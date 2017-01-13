Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:00 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2017
By Cox Media Group
A Michigan man reportedly laughed after crashing his Maserati and killing a mother of three.
According to the New York Daily News, Gregory Allen Belkin was allegedly drinking and driving after his girlfriend declined his marriage proposal in January.
Rhonda T. Williams was killed when his Maserati slammed into her. Police claim Belkin was trying to call his girlfriend when he dropped his cellphone right before the crash. They believe that alcohol and high speeds contributed to the crash.
According to his call logs, Belkin called his girlfriend at 9:02 p.m., minutes before the crash. “We’ll see how the night goes,” he reportedly said. “I’m going 100, I’m going 120. I’m going 150,” his call disconnected after that.
When police arrived, they found the driver’s car on fire and Belkin sitting nearby, laughing.
“I reminded him the other driver was seriously injured and laughing was not appropriate,” Bloomfield Township police Officer Scott Schuknecht said.
Belkin was given several sobriety tests before he was arrested for drunken driving. He was arraigned on Jan. 27 and charged with second-degree murder and drunken driving. He is pleading not guilty.
He is reportedly no longer in custody and said the events of that night are “blurry.” He claimed he remembered trying to call his girlfriend and dropping his phone, which he believes led to the crash.
