Man killed in Tulsa when lumber goes through windshield

By Michael Purdy

We now know the name of the man who was killed on Tuesday in a tragic accident in Tulsa, just days before Christmas.

Police say a lumber truck was turning near 13th and Sheridan, when the load became unsecured and lumber went through the windshield of another truck.

"Within 10 minutes of officers arriving, they were calling it a fatality," police said.

The deceased has been identified as 53-year-old John Fisher. So far, the name of the lumber truck driver hasn't been released.

It does not appear the driver of the lumber truck was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It will be up to the district attorney's office, whether the driver of the lumber truck will be charged.