Man killed, 4-year-old son injured while sledding

By Crystal Bonvillian

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Maryland man was killed and his toddler son critically injured Saturday when they were struck by a vehicle as they sledded together.

Adam French, 35, of Baltimore, and his 4-year-old son were visiting family in Lineboro when the accident occurred, according to WJZ-TV in Baltimore. French and his son went sledding down a snowy driveway and into the roadway, at which point they were struck by an oncoming Jeep Cherokee.

French was pronounced dead later that night, the news station reported. His son, initially in critical condition, has improved and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the Jeep was injured, WJZ-TV reported. No charges were anticipated against the driver.