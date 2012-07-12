Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 4:12 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

Man injured in Sapulpa house fire

Fire source under investigation

View Larger
Stethoscope
wenzday01 via Flickr
FILE PHOTO - Stethoscope

By Don Bishop

A man has burns from a house fire near New Sapulpa Road and Highway 66.

Two residents were inside the house near 900 North Elizabeth when the fire broke out around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim had tried to put out the fire when he was burned on the hand.

The source and cause of the fire is under investigation.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 