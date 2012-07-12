Man injured in Sapulpa house fire

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:12 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016
By Don Bishop
A man has burns from a house fire near New Sapulpa Road and Highway 66.
Two residents were inside the house near 900 North Elizabeth when the fire broke out around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.
The victim had tried to put out the fire when he was burned on the hand.
The source and cause of the fire is under investigation.
