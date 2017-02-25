Man gets shot outside Tulsa club

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
A man is said to have non-life threatening injuries, after getting shot while trying to flee the scene in his vehicle early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened outside Club Rio, around 12:30 a.m.
"There were at least two different groups shooting at each other out there," Tulsa police said.
Police report even a security guard fired at least one shot.
So far, the victim attempting to leave the scene is the only person who got shot. It's believed he's an innocent bystander.
The shooter is still on the loose. Officers did arrest a couple of people at the scene for warrants.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
