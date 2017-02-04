Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017

Man gets sentenced for murder of pregnant woman

She was found dead in her car

View Larger
Hopkins
Hopkins

Tulsa, Okla. —

A man found guilty of murder, will be spending a lot of time in prison.  

Court records show a judge formally sentenced Kenneth Hopkins to two life sentences without parole on Friday.  

He had been accused of killing Marshay Wesson.  She was found dead in her car.  

Making matters even worse, Wesson was pregnant at the time.  

Police report it took a while for Hopkins to be charged because there were no witnesses to the crime and the evidence was hard to pin down.

