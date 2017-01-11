Man gets arrested for reportedly breaking into Tulsa church

By Michael Purdy

A Tulsa pastor is practicing what he preaches.



This comes, after a man was arrested for breaking into his church on Thursday. The incident happened at First Lutheran Church near 12th and Utica.



Pastor Rob Martin actually went to the hospital to visit the suspect.



"What are you going to do?" Martin said. "Like I said, retaliation is not a Christian option."



Instead, Martin is moving toward forgiving the suspect.



KRMG's told the suspect went to the hospital because he had to be subdued by K-9 officers.



We're not releasing his name because the church hasn't decided on whether or not they will be pressing charges. In fact, the congregation will decide whether or not the church will press charges.