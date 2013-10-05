Follow us on

Posted: 6:34 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

Man found shot to death inside Okmulgee residence

OPD: Victim possibly shot twice

By Don Bishop

Okmulgee police are investigating a fatal shooting.

A man was found dead inside a residence near 1000 West 8 Street around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

We're told the victim appeared to have been shot twice.

No name has been released.

If you have information about the shooting, call Okmulgee police at 918-756-3511.

