Man fatally shot outside of Oklahoma Braums

By Michael Purdy

We now know the name of the victim who was fatally shot in an Edmond Braums parking lot on Tuesday.

Police tell an Oklahoma City newspaper 23-year-old Christian Chancey's body was located next to a vehicle.

Investigators have had some luck with witnesses. Police report there was an altercation between Chancey and another unidentifed man.

A description of the suspect hasn't been released. We do know investigators are looking for a Nissan Sentra, with a paper tag and missing rear bumper.