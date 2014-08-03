Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 12:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

Man fatally shot outside of Oklahoma Braums

So far, the suspect is still on the loose

OKC police
OKC police

By Michael Purdy

Edmond, Okla. —

We now know the name of the victim who was fatally shot in an Edmond Braums parking lot on Tuesday.

Police tell an Oklahoma City newspaper 23-year-old Christian Chancey's body was located next to a vehicle.

Investigators have had some luck with witnesses.  Police report there was an altercation between Chancey and another unidentifed man. 

A description of the suspect hasn't been released.  We do know investigators are looking for a  Nissan Sentra, with a paper tag and missing rear bumper. 

