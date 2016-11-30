Man fatally shot by Oklahoma deputy

By Michael Purdy

OSBI is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting.

The incident happened Wednesday night in Adair County.

Officials report Watts police went to the scene of a domestic and were confronted by 40-year-old Stoney McJunkin. He was reportedly holding a metal pipe.

KRMG's told an Adair County deputy shot and killed McJunkin when he allegedly refused to put the pipe down.

So far, the name of the deputy hasn't been released.

We will update the story when more information comes into the newsroom.