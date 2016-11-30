Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

WATCH LIVE:

The Inauguration of the 45th President of the United States of America - Donald J. Trump

Posted: 8:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Man fatally shot by Oklahoma deputy

Suspect reportedly wouldn't drop a pipe

View Larger
Police lights
DodgertonSkillhause/Morguefile
File photo of police lights

Related

WATCH: Man fakes arrest for officer-involved proposal
Man is killed in officer-involved shooting
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Adair County, Okla. —

OSBI is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting.

The incident happened Wednesday night in Adair County. 

Officials report Watts police went to the scene of a domestic and were confronted by 40-year-old Stoney McJunkin.  He was reportedly holding a metal pipe. 

KRMG's told an Adair County deputy shot and killed McJunkin when he allegedly refused to put the pipe down.

So far, the name of the deputy hasn't been released. 

We will update the story when more information comes into the newsroom.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 