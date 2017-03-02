Man enters blind plea for child abuse murder

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:00 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
A defendant entered a blind guilty plea on Wednesday, in a case involving the death of an 11-year-old in Tulsa back in December of 2015.
Court records show Nathaniel Watkins already confessed to shaking and abusing Nevaeh Brookens because she wouldn't stop crying.
The prosecution tells us they hope Watkins receives life with parole.
"Nevaeh was very badly injured, very badly hurt," the prosecutor said. "Ultimately, her life was taken from her on her very first birthday."
He will be sentenced at a later date.
The child's mother, Hallelujah Brookens, is also in hot water. She still faces a count of permitting child abuse.
