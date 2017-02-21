Follow us on

Posted: 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

Man doesn't use signal, gets busted for drugs

Officers recovered meth, marijuana and pills

Eric Shears
By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

If you're transporting a pharmacy of illegal drugs in your vehicle, don't forget to signal when turning.

KRMG's told 39-year-old Eric Shears did forget on Monday, near 31st and Garnett.  He now faces a smorgasbord of drugs and weapons charges.

"In subject's vehicle, was over trafficking amounts of meth, 25 grams of marijuana, functional digital scales with crystal residue on it," police said. 

There were different kinds of pills inside the vehicle as well.

Additionally, officers found two guns.  Shears does not have a handgun license.

He has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

 

[Information from arrest and booking report]

